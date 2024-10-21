Campbell Ave. to temporarily close near Walnut St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Starting tomorrow morning, Campbell Avenue will close to traffic at Walnut Street.

According to a release from the City of Springfield, Campbell will close immediately south of Walnut starting at 6 a.m. on Oct. 22 while crews replace some rooftop elevator equipment.

Work is expected to be completed by around 11:30 a.m.

The intersection will remain open to east and westbound traffic, while northbound traffic on Campbell will be detoured around the closure.

