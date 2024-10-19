Saturday, October 19th Forecast: When is rain coming?

The dry stretch of weather continues. We have not seen measurable rainfall in Springfield since September 23. That makes today 26 days without rain. The 11th-longest streak ever recorded.

No chance of rain for today. No chance of rain tomorrow. But we do have an opportunity for wet weather this week.

Today will be sunny and mild with temperatures a couple of degrees warmer than what we got yesterday. Highs are expected to land in the mid-70s with a slight breeze from the south.

Sunday we are staying sunny. Temperatures will continue the slow warming trend as highs climb to the upper 70s.

Monday will flirt with the 80-degree mark before our chance for rain arrives overnight. I am not forecasting rain to be widespread as I believe most people are more likely to stay dry. For the few lucky enough to see the needed precip, totals will remain rather light.

Every day this week will bring above-average temperatures. Additionally, we will get through this week without seeing any freezing temperatures.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.