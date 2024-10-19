Open in App
    • KOLR10 News

    Saturday, October 19th Forecast: When is rain coming?

    By Matt Hefner,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkRfk_0wDNml8O00

    The dry stretch of weather continues. We have not seen measurable rainfall in Springfield since September 23. That makes today 26 days without rain. The 11th-longest streak ever recorded.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stZIX_0wDNml8O00

    No chance of rain for today. No chance of rain tomorrow. But we do have an opportunity for wet weather this week.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JkwQx_0wDNml8O00

    Today will be sunny and mild with temperatures a couple of degrees warmer than what we got yesterday. Highs are expected to land in the mid-70s with a slight breeze from the south.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bek03_0wDNml8O00

    Sunday we are staying sunny. Temperatures will continue the slow warming trend as highs climb to the upper 70s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0085a7_0wDNml8O00

    Monday will flirt with the 80-degree mark before our chance for rain arrives overnight. I am not forecasting rain to be widespread as I believe most people are more likely to stay dry. For the few lucky enough to see the needed precip, totals will remain rather light.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bXpB_0wDNml8O00

    Every day this week will bring above-average temperatures. Additionally, we will get through this week without seeing any freezing temperatures.

    Download our KOLR 10 weather app

    

