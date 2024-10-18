Springfield police testing new gunfire detection technology

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) has announced a small-scale test of a system designed to help officers respond to shots fired more quickly.

According to a news release from SPD, the department is testing the Raven audio detection system.

According to the release, Raven audio detection sensors are designed to detect and identify the sound of gunfire in real time and will save a five-second audio clip that can be used as evidence of the suspected gunshot.

SPD says the sensors don’t record voices or any other type of audio, and are only triggered by gunshots.

A test of the system includes 56 devices that have been installed in a zone identified by Community Partnership of the Ozarks’ Gun Violence Collaborative. SPD says the test is intended to evaluate whether the Raven could be a tool in the department’s long-term strategy to reduce gun violence.

There is no cost to SPD for the testing phase, according to the release.

The Raven audio detection sensors are developed by Flock Safety, according to SPD, the same company that produces cameras capable of reading license plates and taking photos of cars as they drive past.

Springfield already utilizes the cameras throughout the city and were used to capture a shooting suspect in April 2023.

