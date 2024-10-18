Springfield non-profit breaking ground on affordable housing expansion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local non-profit is breaking ground today on an expansion to an affordable housing development.

The Kitchen, Inc. announced the groundbreaking will take place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 18 at the future home of Maplewood Villas II (3905 W. Maple).

The project, funded by the Missouri Housing Development Commission, Bank of Missouri, the City of Springfield, MHEG and Advantage Capital, will include 32 two-bedroom, one-bathroom units for seniors 55 and older. All of the units will be on the ground floor, and eight units will be reserved specifically for homeless veterans. A portion of the units will also be held for extremely low-income residents.

Maplewood Villas II will also have a community building and pavilion that will include a computer lab and office space for community case workers. The Kitchen, Inc. says it will provide an onsite case manager to support residents, connect them with needed resources and organize community events.

