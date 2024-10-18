Friday, October 18 forecast: Elevated fire risk today and a warm weekend

Happy Friday! Frosty nights are now behind us for a little while as we warm up a little for the weekend. Today will be mild in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine. Winds may be breezy at times around 10 mph from the south. The fire risk today will again be elevated.

The weekend will be great weather-wise, and it looks ideal for leaf peeping. We’re on track to see the peak of fall color by the end of October.

There are signs of finally shifting toward a more favorable rainfall pattern. We’ll have a shot Monday night as a storm sweeps through the middle of the country. Scattered rain showers are possible Monday night, but the data is struggling to bring us any widespread heavy rains.

The dry streak for much of the area will stretch out to 28 straight days without measurable rainfall by that point. IF we don’t see the anticipated showers we may remain dry into the final week of the month, approaching the longest dry streak ever recorded in Springfield, 33 days.

The week of Halloween should offer up chances for wet weather as a trough gets established in the West. That should open up the Gulf and lead to some rain opportunities. A long-range look at Halloween comes up with the likelihood of mild temperatures and a chance for showers.

