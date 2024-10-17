Open in App
    • KOLR10 News

    Thursday, October 17 forecast: Fire concerns come with a fine forecast

    By Jamie Warriner,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vKxPI_0wAON1uu00

    It looks like frosty mornings are behind us, at least for a little while. We’re looking at a warming trend as we head through another fine weekend.

    Download the KOLR 10 Weather App

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1L6E_0wAON1uu00

    The fire danger remains the only weather concern this weekend. Worsening drought, dry air and breezy afternoon winds will add up to elevated fire concerns into the weekend. Use extreme caution with any fire sources. Whether you’re grilling or enjoying a firepit with friends, watch your fire and have a way to quickly put it out if it tries to get out of hand.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F24XE_0wAON1uu00

    The weekend looks ideal for some leaf peeping as the fall color should get a boost from this week’s cold temperatures. It looks like we’re on track to see the peak of fall color by the end of October.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHY2O_0wAON1uu00

    There are signs of finally shifting toward a more favorable rainfall pattern. We’ll have a shot Monday night of next week as a storm sweeps through the middle of the country. The dry streak for much of the area will stretch out to 28 straight days without measurable rainfall by that point. IF we don’t see the anticipated showers we may remain dry into the final week of the month, approaching the longest dry streak ever recorded in Springfield, 33 days.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elfIH_0wAON1uu00

    The week of Halloween should offer up chances for wet weather as a trough gets established in the West. That should open up the Gulf and lead to some rain opportunities. A long-range look at Halloween comes up with the likelihood of mild temperatures and a chance for showers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAxyk_0wAON1uu00
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

