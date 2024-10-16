Open in App
    • KOLR10 News

    Firefighters battle flames near College and Warren

    By Bethany FrenchJessica Hammer,

    2 days ago

    SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Firefighters worked to get flames under control early this morning after a fire broke out near College Street and Warren Avenue.

    The Springfield Fire Department (SFD) said personnel arrived to find a fully engulfed shed and fire spreading into trees and another nearby building.

    No one was injured in the fire.

    SFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.

