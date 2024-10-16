Firefighters battle flames near College and Warren

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Firefighters worked to get flames under control early this morning after a fire broke out near College Street and Warren Avenue.

The Springfield Fire Department (SFD) said personnel arrived to find a fully engulfed shed and fire spreading into trees and another nearby building.

No one was injured in the fire.

SFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.

