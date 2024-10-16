Wednesday, October 16 forecast: Turning the corner on the cold

This morning marked the first freeze of the season for many spots around the Ozarks. Springfield recorded a low of 29° last night! Thats the coldest we’ve been since March 28th. The lowest temperature this morning was in Pleasant Hope where it dropped to 23°. Record lows were tied in Joplin and Rolla/Vichy. The freeze this morning also marks the end of the growing season and allergies should start to wind down from here… and we can also say bye-bye to the bugs!

We’ve turned the corner on the cold as a surface high slips off to the east and the flow across the area becomes more southerly.

For tonight, we can expect another round of patchy frost to blanket the Ozarks. A slow but steady warming trend will get underway Thursday and continue through the upcoming weekend.

The weekend looks ideal for some leaf peeping as the fall color should get a boost from this week’s cold temperatures. It looks like we’re on track to see the peak of fall color by the end of October.

The current dry spell has extended to three weeks across much of Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas and we may tack on nearly another week without measurable rain. Our current dry stretch has lasted 23 days and the longest dry stretch in Springfield history is 33 days set back in 1902.

There are signs of finally shifting toward a more favorable rainfall pattern. We’ll have a shot Monday night of next week as a storm sweeps through the middle of the country. Beyond this, the pattern should support more opportunities for rain from October 25th through the end of the month.

