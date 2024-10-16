Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KOLR10 News

    Wednesday, October 16 forecast: Turning the corner on the cold

    By Jamie Warriner,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wY9py_0w8oNfxm00

    This morning marked the first freeze of the season for many spots around the Ozarks. Springfield recorded a low of 29° last night! Thats the coldest we’ve been since March 28th. The lowest temperature this morning was in Pleasant Hope where it dropped to 23°. Record lows were tied in Joplin and Rolla/Vichy. The freeze this morning also marks the end of the growing season and allergies should start to wind down from here… and we can also say bye-bye to the bugs!

    Download the KOLR 10 Weather App

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Z9Zc_0w8oNfxm00

    We’ve turned the corner on the cold as a surface high slips off to the east and the flow across the area becomes more southerly.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCwq4_0w8oNfxm00

    For tonight, we can expect another round of patchy frost to blanket the Ozarks. A slow but steady warming trend will get underway Thursday and continue through the upcoming weekend.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17bSuh_0w8oNfxm00

    The weekend looks ideal for some leaf peeping as the fall color should get a boost from this week’s cold temperatures. It looks like we’re on track to see the peak of fall color by the end of October.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHY2O_0w8oNfxm00

    The current dry spell has extended to three weeks across much of Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas and we may tack on nearly another week without measurable rain. Our current dry stretch has lasted 23 days and the longest dry stretch in Springfield history is 33 days set back in 1902.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6KVg_0w8oNfxm00

    There are signs of finally shifting toward a more favorable rainfall pattern. We’ll have a shot Monday night of next week as a storm sweeps through the middle of the country. Beyond this, the pattern should support more opportunities for rain from October 25th through the end of the month.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bgDcZ_0w8oNfxm00
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    KOLR10 News3 days ago
    Which are the most popular Halloween candies in Missouri and Arkansas?
    KOLR10 News3 days ago
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com8 days ago
    Freak snowfall in 1898 became earliest snow on record for Springfield
    KOLR10 News16 hours ago
    Endangered SILVER Advisory cancelled, missing Springfield man found safe
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    NASA Confirms Solar Maximum: Brace for Massive Flares and Epic Geomagnetic Storms
    scitechdaily.com2 days ago
    Two arrested after reported burglary of Osceola home
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    Man arrested in Polk County, accused of assaulting girls in Humansville
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods
    KOLR10 News3 days ago
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    KOLR10 News3 days ago
    Long lost sisters meet for the first time in person
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Two adults, one child dead after head-on crash in Texas County
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Daughter claims mother’s body ‘misplaced’ in Memphis cemetery
    KOLR10 News9 hours ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    Suspect arrested for Bennett homicide in east Springfield
    KOLR10 News13 hours ago
    North Carolina man shot, killed outside of his own wedding; family wants answers
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    3 dead, several injured after bridge collapses in Mississippi
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    Baby born in Michigan brewery’s parking lot given appropriate middle name; brewery responds with special beer
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    Instagram rolls out new features to prevent sextortion scams targeting teens
    KOLR10 News21 hours ago
    Suspect in fatal Florissant hit-and-run in custody: Police
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    Coca-Cola recalls ‘zero sugar’ lemonade after it’s found to contain full sugar
    KOLR10 News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy