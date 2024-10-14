Open in App
    • KOLR10 News

    Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cooler Weather is Here …no more 90s

    By Pat Walker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lq4lf_0w69vQer00

    Thanks to an overnight cool front (no rain) it will be a bit breezy through the morning hours and high temperatures today will at last be back to normal.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n25U6_0w69vQer00

    Today’s cool front isn’t the only one. There’s another one coming tomorrow (still no rain). Temperatures will be below normal in the middle of the week. In North AR, the first frost of the season may occur this week too.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1uBV_0w69vQer00
