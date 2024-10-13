Sunday, October 13 Forecast: Temperatures take a roller coaster ride

Temperatures yesterday were simply historic as we shattered the record high and experienced the last 90-degree day ever achieved in Springfield. Today won’t be as warm.

High temperatures today will climb to the 80-degree mark under mostly sunny skies with winds flipping from the south to the north. A cold front will push through the area today meaning Sunday will be our last warm day for quite a while.

The effects of the fall front will be felt more on Monday as high temperatures will be trapped in the mid-60s to start the work week. Be aware of the cold lows as overnight temperatures can dip into the 30s for the next few days.

The chill will stick around through Wednesday until we start to slowly warm up to the seasonal average for Thursday and Friday.

Sunny and dry during the entire work week, however, we can get a shake-up for the weekend. There’s a chance, and I stress only a chance at this point, of rain returning Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Personally, my fingers are crossed for rainfall. We haven’t experienced measurable rainfall since September 23 causing drought conditions to rise to alarming levels.

