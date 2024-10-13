Open in App
    • KOLR10 News

    Sunday, October 13 Forecast: Temperatures take a roller coaster ride

    By Matt Hefner,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35B9kQ_0w5BwfwL00

    Temperatures yesterday were simply historic as we shattered the record high and experienced the last 90-degree day ever achieved in Springfield. Today won’t be as warm.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRjvC_0w5BwfwL00

    High temperatures today will climb to the 80-degree mark under mostly sunny skies with winds flipping from the south to the north. A cold front will push through the area today meaning Sunday will be our last warm day for quite a while.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScTTE_0w5BwfwL00

    The effects of the fall front will be felt more on Monday as high temperatures will be trapped in the mid-60s to start the work week. Be aware of the cold lows as overnight temperatures can dip into the 30s for the next few days.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zn71V_0w5BwfwL00

    The chill will stick around through Wednesday until we start to slowly warm up to the seasonal average for Thursday and Friday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3IUp_0w5BwfwL00

    Sunny and dry during the entire work week, however, we can get a shake-up for the weekend. There’s a chance, and I stress only a chance at this point, of rain returning Saturday night into Sunday morning.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCCji_0w5BwfwL00

    Personally, my fingers are crossed for rainfall. We haven’t experienced measurable rainfall since September 23 causing drought conditions to rise to alarming levels.

