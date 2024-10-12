Saturday, October 12th Forecast: Chasing historic heat today

As temperatures climb to the 90-degree mark today, we will have the chance to break not one, but two records.

If temperatures reach 88 degrees today we will dethrone the 125-year-old daily record high. The second way we can etch ourselves into the record books is going to be tougher.

I am expecting temperatures to reach 90 degrees today. If that happens, it will be the latest 90-degree day ever achieved in Springfield. Skies will be mostly sunny with a slight breeze out of the south.

Sunday will still be warm by October standards but not too toasty. Temperatures will only peak in the low 80s.

A cold front will push through Sunday night making way for a chilly set of days. Break out the sweaters as the mid-60s are forecasted for Monday and Tuesday. We are at risk of having our first frost of the year occurring Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will warm back to the seasonal average on the back half of the work week. This week will be another dry one. Rainfall chances are looking slim to none.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.