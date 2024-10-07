Open in App
    • KOLR10 News

    Mo State breaks into FCS poll at #25

    By Dan Lucy,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ymx5D_0vxyeKFH00

    SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are back off their bye week.

    Rested and all healed up and ready to hit the road to Normal.

    Normal, Illinois and a battle with #16 Illinois State.

    And in our Bear Nation report, Ryan Beard’s Missouri State Bears break into the FCS poll at number 25.

    This after Mo State has posted back to back to back victories.

    Beard says his team had a productive bye week.

    The Bears did team bonding practices and he gave everyone Friday, Saturday and Sunday off to rest and reflect on how far the team has come this season.

    And Beard says the national ranking is a reflection of that as well.

    “I think it’s really good for our program. And I think once you establish that you can win where you are at. Our players began to carry themselves a little differently. You know if you win a few back to back. And you learn how to win. You learn what it takes throughout our process that it does work. What the coaching staff and the veteran players are telling you, if you stick to it you can see success. And again it’s good to be on the polls. But we still have a lot of work to do,” said Beard.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

