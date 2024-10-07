Open in App
    KOLR10 News

    Israeli citizen visiting Springfield describes Hamas attacks

    By Carissa Codel,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDHyF_0vxyeFpe00

    SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Monday marks one year of war in Israel.

    On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacked Israel, and fighting broke out in Gaza. Thousands of lives have been lost and right now there is no end to the war in sight.

    365 days later, the war has become a hot-button topic for people in the U.S.

    “We learned again from Oct. 7, there is no such thing as a safe place,” said Omer Eshel. “There is a safe time, but not a safe place.”

    Eshel lives right next to the Syrian border and has seen missiles fly over his home.

    “90% of the population is displaced,” said Drury professor Dr. Jeff VanDenBerg. “60 plus percent of the infrastructure is destroyed. And those are people with lives who want to live lives. And we should always put those people first.”

    VanDenBerg is the Director of Middle East Studies at Drury. He says Israel is closely bound to American interests.

    “The region is an essential region, and it’s increasingly engulfed in conflict, which means interruption of trade and business and security risks,” VanDenBerg said.

    Eshel has been in the States for a month and plans on going back home to Israel this weekend.

    “I do find a speck of light about the fact that many Arabs think like me, Israeli Arabs and non-Israeli Arabs, because at the end of the day, they want to have a better life,” Eshel said.

    Lacey Nunnally would give tours of Israel with her husband, Wave. They were in Israel the day the attacks began last year and were stuck for nearly a week trying to leave.

    “We have to stand by those who are being persecuted and they’re just wanting to live in their land,” Nunnally said.

    The Nunnallys have gone back to Israel multiple times in the past year.

    “We were over there going to different sites, trying to meet with the people that we know to encourage them and to help them to know that we’re behind them and to stay strong in this harsh time,” Nunnally said.

    Congressman Mark Alford was in Israel this April. He, along with other politicians, met with Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. He plans on going back to Israel in two weeks.

    “52 minutes after we left our hotel 30 rockets were fired at that hotel,” Alford said. “It is not a safe place. Israel lives in fear every day. And it’s not just Oct. 7. They live Oct. 7 and have been every day since.”

    Alford is running for re-election in November.

    Out of fairness, we reached out to his opponent, Democrat Jeanette Cass. She tells me her heart goes out to the innocent people in Israel, Palestine and Lebanon.

    She’s pushing for dialogue, cooperation, and eventually a ceasefire.

    “While we are still praying for these people, it’s important for us to do whatever it takes to resolve this,” Cass said.

    Health officials report the death toll during this conflict in Gaza has surpassed 40,000 people.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

