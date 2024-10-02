Open in App
    Wednesday, October 2 forecast: Missing summer already? No problem!

    By Tom Schmidt,

    2 days ago

    Yesterday marked the beginning of October and it came with a nice fall feel. Hold onto that memory because late summer-like heat is building for the rest of this week.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hRrgD_0vrHsGEM00

    This morning is chilly in the mid-40s. This afternoon will be a touch warmer than Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80°. Like yesterday we’ll see a cloudless sky. Tonight will be a fine evening with temperatures steadily dropping into the mid-50s overnight.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ZcRp_0vrHsGEM00

    Temperatures spike on Thursday as a much warmer airmass enters the Ozarks from the southwest. Temperatures may approach 90° in Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas and mid-80s farther east.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6j9u_0vrHsGEM00

    The jetstream enters a pattern known as “zonal flow” where the jetstream flatlines from west to east. This will hold the unseasonably warm air firmly in place through Sunday. A weak cold front will breach the Ozarks on Friday but no changes are expected.

    Another front is likely on Sunday and temperatures could lower back to the 70s by Monday. The bad news however is that all upcoming fronts look to come through dry.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oj3wl_0vrHsGEM00

    Download the KOLR 10 Weather App

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

