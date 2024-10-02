Wednesday, October 2 forecast: Missing summer already? No problem!

Yesterday marked the beginning of October and it came with a nice fall feel. Hold onto that memory because late summer-like heat is building for the rest of this week.

This morning is chilly in the mid-40s. This afternoon will be a touch warmer than Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80°. Like yesterday we’ll see a cloudless sky. Tonight will be a fine evening with temperatures steadily dropping into the mid-50s overnight.

Temperatures spike on Thursday as a much warmer airmass enters the Ozarks from the southwest. Temperatures may approach 90° in Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas and mid-80s farther east.

The jetstream enters a pattern known as “zonal flow” where the jetstream flatlines from west to east. This will hold the unseasonably warm air firmly in place through Sunday. A weak cold front will breach the Ozarks on Friday but no changes are expected.

Another front is likely on Sunday and temperatures could lower back to the 70s by Monday. The bad news however is that all upcoming fronts look to come through dry.

