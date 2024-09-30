Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KOLR10 News

    Over 90,000 Georgia residents told to shelter in place after fire at chemical plant

    By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ckdQQ_0vopht6900

    CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — More than 90,000 residents in a county east of Atlanta were told to keep sheltering in place Monday and businesses were told to stay closed a day after a chemical plant fire sent a massive plume of dark smoke high into the sky that could been seen from miles away.

    Air quality surveys done by the Environmental Protection Agency and the state Environmental Protection Division “revealed the harmful irritant chlorine” detected in the air from the fire at the BioLab plant in Conyers, Georgia, the Rockdale County Government said in statement early Monday.

    What are ‘zombie’ fires, and why are they becoming more common?

    “For everyone sheltering in place, the best practice is to turn the air conditioning off and keep windows and doors shut,” the statement said of the accident that has affected the entire county.

    The fire was brought under control around 4 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

    Interstate 20, which was shut down in both directions in the area on Sunday, was reopened Monday morning, officials said.

    People in the northern part of Rockdale County, north of Interstate 20, were ordered to evacuate on Sunday and others were told to shelter in place.

    Sheriff’s office spokesperson Christine Nesbitt did not know the number of people evacuated, although it covered a large portion of the community of Conyers. Media reports said the number was 17,000.

    The fire ignited when a sprinkler head malfunctioned around 5 a.m. Sunday at the BioLab plant in Conyers, Rockdale County Fire Chief Marian McDaniel told reporters. The malfunction caused water to mix with a water-reactive chemical, producing a plume of chemicals.

    McDaniel said there were employees inside the plant but no injuries have been reported at this time, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported .

    Video: Manhole cover thrown into air by underground fire

    BioLab’s website says it is the swimming pool and spa water care division of Lawrenceville, Georgia-based KIK Consumer Products. Automated messages at two phone numbers for the company said to call back during business hours. An email was sent to the company Monday.

    “We are actively responding to an occurrence at our facility in Conyers, Georgia,” a BioLab representative said in a statement provided to the Journal-Constitution. “Our employees are accounted for with no injuries reported. Our team is on the scene, working with first responders and local authorities to assess and contain the situation.”

    A small fire on the plant’s roof was initially contained but reignited Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Firefighter walks away from Taney County Recycling Center blaze with minor injury
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    ‘We sure this is Shania Twain?’ Fans react to country star’s look at Grand Ole Opry
    KOLR10 News5 days ago
    Golden City man found with bomb in vehicle
    KOLR10 News6 days ago
    History of Crosstown Barbeque with owner Steve Williams
    KOLR10 News6 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Republic man charged after alleged machete attack
    KOLR10 News6 days ago
    Marshfield woman pleads guilty in 2022 shooting, killing of boyfriend
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    Frank Fritz of ‘American Pickers’ dies
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    Communities of faith rally for Fair Grove man
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    Crash on Chestnut & Patterson results in an injury
    KOLR10 News4 days ago
    Police investigating St. Louis looting following execution
    KOLR10 News6 days ago
    Surveying damage from Hurricane Helene in Tampa Bay
    KOLR10 News5 days ago
    Greenfield man dies after car falls off bridge in Dade County
    KOLR10 News3 days ago
    Car thefts in Springfield going down, police say
    KOLR10 News5 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Former Marion District Court clerk pleads guilty on forgery, theft charges
    KOLR10 News6 days ago
    Mary Collette confirms run for Springfield mayor
    KOLR10 News4 hours ago
    A viral TikTok trend makes its way to the Ozarks
    KOLR10 News6 days ago
    Locals in Florida to help hurricane survivors
    KOLR10 News4 days ago
    US News best colleges in 2025: 4 Arkansas universities among best in south
    KOLR10 News3 days ago
    Pumpkins are more than eye candy
    KOLR10 News6 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Watch out for deer along Missouri roadways this fall
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    T-shirt sales benefit Fair Grove man after serious accident
    KOLR10 News3 days ago
    Stray bullet hits Willard apartment complex
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Wendy’s unveils Krabby Patty burger, SpongeBob-inspired Frosty
    KOLR10 News4 hours ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy