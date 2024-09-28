Open in App
    Saturday, September 28: Helene goes away as fall conditions stay

    By Matt Hefner,

    2 days ago

    While Hurricane Helene caused immense flooding for the east portion of the United States, it only created light showers and sprinkles locally. We will still be under the impacts of the storm system today, just not with wet weather.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRq0t_0vmyv9wr00

    We need the rain as we are we’ll behind expected precip totals and drought conditions continue to worsen.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRqkw_0vmyv9wr00

    The leftovers of Helene will sling some cloud cover our way. Today high temperatures will climb to the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. I expect nearly everyone to stay dry today, however, I can’t completely rule out a shower for places East of Hwy 63.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pV2N1_0vmyv9wr00

    We shake the clouds tomorrow with temperatures a pinch warmer than what we will get today.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye5h9_0vmyv9wr00

    The pattern for the work week is looking sunny and dry. Temperatures will stick close to the 80-degree mark with sunny skies. Rain will be hard to come by next week.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KjLaR_0vmyv9wr00
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

