Saturday, September 28: Helene goes away as fall conditions stay

While Hurricane Helene caused immense flooding for the east portion of the United States, it only created light showers and sprinkles locally. We will still be under the impacts of the storm system today, just not with wet weather.

We need the rain as we are we’ll behind expected precip totals and drought conditions continue to worsen.

The leftovers of Helene will sling some cloud cover our way. Today high temperatures will climb to the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. I expect nearly everyone to stay dry today, however, I can’t completely rule out a shower for places East of Hwy 63.

We shake the clouds tomorrow with temperatures a pinch warmer than what we will get today.

The pattern for the work week is looking sunny and dry. Temperatures will stick close to the 80-degree mark with sunny skies. Rain will be hard to come by next week.

