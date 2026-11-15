Looking for a new feline friend in Kokomo? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Kokomo Humane Society for someone just like you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Kokomo Humane Society

Phone: (765) 452-6224

Twister is a sleek black kitten who’s ready to grow up in a loving home of his own. If you’ve been wanting a young cat to bond with from the start, Twister could be your guy.

👉 Meet Twister and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Kokomo Humane Society

Phone: (765) 452-6224

Ian is a handsome tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings. He’s young, curious, and ready to settle into a safe, indoor home.

👉 Meet Ian and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / red

Orange / red Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Kokomo Humane Society

Phone: (765) 452-6224

Arnie is an orange kitten with that classic “ginger cat” charm. He’s looking for a family who will give him plenty of love, toys, and cozy naps.

👉 Meet Arnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Dani (Cat Cafe)

Dani (Cat Cafe) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Kokomo Humane Society

Phone: (765) 452-6224

Dani is a beautiful gray adult cat, perfect if you’d like a more settled companion instead of a high-energy kitten. She’s currently listed through the Cat Cafe program and is hoping for a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Dani and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, reach out to the Kokomo Humane Society at (765) 452-6224 or visit their website to learn more about visiting and adoption.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.