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🐱 Sweet Kokomo Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Kokomo? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Kokomo Humane Society for someone just like you.
Twister
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Kokomo Humane Society
- Phone: (765) 452-6224
Twister is a sleek black kitten who’s ready to grow up in a loving home of his own. If you’ve been wanting a young cat to bond with from the start, Twister could be your guy.
👉 Meet Twister and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ian
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Kokomo Humane Society
- Phone: (765) 452-6224
Ian is a handsome tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings. He’s young, curious, and ready to settle into a safe, indoor home.
👉 Meet Ian and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Arnie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange / red
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Kokomo Humane Society
- Phone: (765) 452-6224
Arnie is an orange kitten with that classic “ginger cat” charm. He’s looking for a family who will give him plenty of love, toys, and cozy naps.
👉 Meet Arnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dani (Cat Cafe)
- Name: Dani (Cat Cafe)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Kokomo Humane Society
- Phone: (765) 452-6224
Dani is a beautiful gray adult cat, perfect if you’d like a more settled companion instead of a high-energy kitten. She’s currently listed through the Cat Cafe program and is hoping for a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Dani and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats caught your eye, reach out to the Kokomo Humane Society at (765) 452-6224 or visit their website to learn more about visiting and adoption.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.