Kokomo’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and free or discounted meals, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: The Jungle Mexican Cantina

The Jungle Mexican Cantina Location: Kokomo, IN (in person)

Kokomo, IN (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: About $600–$1,000+ per week (full-time servers average $600–$1,200/week , tips not taxed)

(full-time servers average , tips not taxed) Perks: Employee discount, free food

If you’re 21+, quick on your feet, and friendly, this server role lets you take orders, run food, and even help make cocktails. No experience needed—just a solid attitude and reliability.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Kokomo, IN (may work within 50-mile radius )

Kokomo, IN (may work within ) Type: Full-time

Pay: Generous compensation with bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off & holidays, free meals on shift, leadership training, education help, and more

Help run a busy Panda Express, leading a team, hiring staff, and making sure guests have a great experience. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, can work days, nights, weekends, and holidays, and want real management training and growth.

Employer: OSI Group / Park 100 Foods

Location: Kokomo, IN

Kokomo, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This is a production-style cook job where you follow set recipes, run kettles with electronic controls, and keep detailed records. Good for someone who likes routine, working independently, and staying organized in a hot, fast-paced environment and can handle 50+ lbs and long periods on their feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good food jobs in Kokomo tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.