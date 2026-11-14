Kokomo has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, especially if you like working with tools, cars, and keeping places looking sharp.

Employer: Willow Bridge Property Company

Willow Bridge Property Company Location: Kokomo, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead maintenance at a multi-family apartment community—supervising staff, handling repairs, and working with vendors. Good fit if you have 5+ years maintenance experience, strong skills in HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and carpentry, and want a role with leadership, safety focus, and benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k)).

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Kokomo, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces—interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, reliable transportation, and a valid driver’s license; great if you like working on your own and moving around town.

Employer: Superior Auto, Inc.

Location: Kokomo, IN

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Schedule: Mon–Fri 9–6 , Sat 9–4 , Sun off

Mon–Fri , Sat , Sun Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role cleaning vehicles, keeping the lot neat, and helping with basic lot and seasonal grounds work. Comes with paid holidays, sick time, paid birthday off, health/dental/vision, company-paid life insurance, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.