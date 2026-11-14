Kokomo’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for nurses and hospice pros. If you’re licensed and ready to care for patients close to home, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Gentiva Hospice

Gentiva Hospice Location: Kokomo, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about one-on-one hospice care where patients live, supporting both them and their families. You’ll manage the full plan of care and get solid benefits, PTO, mileage support or fleet vehicle, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Location: Kokomo, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like steady, long-term relationships with residents. You’ll give meds, treatments, and daily care in a long-term/post-acute setting, working closely with CNAs and an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent

Location: Central Indiana (includes Kokomo area)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Start: January 2027 cohort

Salary: Not listed

Designed for new grads, this residency blends classes, simulations, and mentoring to help you grow into a confident RN. Comes with full Ascension benefits, tuition support, and multiple unit options (days or nights).

Employer: Elara Caring

Location: Kokomo, IN

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Good option if you want flexible hours and 1:1 home-based care. You’ll visit patients where they live, with a supportive team, competitive PRN pay, and access to benefits like 401(k) match and education support (some benefits vary by status).

Employer: Elara Caring

Location: Kokomo, IN

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal for an experienced NP who wants meaningful hospice work without a full-time schedule. You’ll handle face-to-face recert visits, symptom management, and crisis support, with mileage or fleet vehicle options and strong benefits eligibility.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Kokomo, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fresenius is willing to train for this acute inpatient dialysis RN role. You’ll work in hospital settings with kidney patients and get a full benefits package, PTO, 401(k) match, and clinical advancement opportunities.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.