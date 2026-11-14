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Kokomo
🏥 Kokomo, Indiana Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Nursing & Hospice Roles
12 days ago
Kokomo’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for nurses and hospice pros. If you’re licensed and ready to care for patients close to home, these openings are worth a look.
Hospice Registered Nurse / RN Case Manager – Full-Time
- Employer: Gentiva Hospice
- Location: Kokomo, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about one-on-one hospice care where patients live, supporting both them and their families. You’ll manage the full plan of care and get solid benefits, PTO, mileage support or fleet vehicle, and tuition assistance.
Licensed Practical Nurse (Long-Term Care) – Full-Time
- Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.
- Location: Kokomo, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you like steady, long-term relationships with residents. You’ll give meds, treatments, and daily care in a long-term/post-acute setting, working closely with CNAs and an interdisciplinary team.
Graduate Nurse Residency – Various Units
- Employer: Ascension St. Vincent
- Location: Central Indiana (includes Kokomo area)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Start: January 2027 cohort
- Salary: Not listed
Designed for new grads, this residency blends classes, simulations, and mentoring to help you grow into a confident RN. Comes with full Ascension benefits, tuition support, and multiple unit options (days or nights).
PRN Hospice Registered Nurse
- Employer: Elara Caring
- Location: Kokomo, IN
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Good option if you want flexible hours and 1:1 home-based care. You’ll visit patients where they live, with a supportive team, competitive PRN pay, and access to benefits like 401(k) match and education support (some benefits vary by status).
PRN Hospice Nurse Practitioner
- Employer: Elara Caring
- Location: Kokomo, IN
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Ideal for an experienced NP who wants meaningful hospice work without a full-time schedule. You’ll handle face-to-face recert visits, symptom management, and crisis support, with mileage or fleet vehicle options and strong benefits eligibility.
Acute Inpatient Registered Nurse – Dialysis
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Kokomo, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fresenius is willing to train for this acute inpatient dialysis RN role. You’ll work in hospital settings with kidney patients and get a full benefits package, PTO, 401(k) match, and clinical advancement opportunities.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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