Kokomo’s got a nice mix of driving work right now, from steady local medical routes to big-money OTR runs. If you like being on the road, there’s something here at different hours and pay levels.

Employer: Not listed (NEMT provider)

Not listed (NEMT provider) Location: Kokomo, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hour, about 40–50 hours/week

Drive patients to medical appointments and treatment centers, help with wheelchairs and mobility devices, and keep a clean, safe vehicle. Good fit if you’re 26+, have a clean driving record, can pass background/drug checks, and want steady hours with a company car provided.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Kokomo, IN (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Owner Operator (Solo & Team), OTR

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year, $5,000/week minimum average when working

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for live shows, concerts, and tours—less than 110,000 miles/year with all miles paid, detention pay, paid tolls, fuel permits/taxes, and a fuel price guarantee. You’ll need 2+ years’ experience and a passport to run across the U.S. and Canada.

Employer: MedSpeed

Location: Kokomo, IN

Type: Part-time , Monday/Wednesday/Friday, 8am–3pm

, Pay: $16.00/hour

Use a company vehicle to pick up and deliver lab specimens, medical records, and supplies between healthcare sites. Comes with training, benefits options, PTO, 401(k), and fixed schedule, ideal if you want daytime hours and lighter, local driving.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.