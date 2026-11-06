🐱 Friendly Kokomo Cats Ready to Join Your Family

Kokomo has some wonderful cats hoping for a cozy home. Here are a few local kitties who are ready to meet you and settle in.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Kokomo Humane Society

Phone: (765) 452-6224

Bug (also called Taco Head) is a handsome black adult boy waiting at Kokomo Humane Society. If you’re looking for a classic, sleek house panther, he might be your match. Contact the shelter to learn more about his personality, health, and whether he’s a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Bug (Taco Head) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult (about 3 years old)

Adult (about 3 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tiger striped

Tiger striped Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Kokomo, IN)

Lily is a sweet 3-year-old girl who is always looking for attention. She’s been an indoor cat since she was a kitten, but still has an adventurous spirit. Lily is good with kids and dogs, making her a great choice for a busy family home.

To learn more about Lily and arrange a meet-and-greet, reach out through her Adopt-a-Pet listing.

👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult (about 6 years old)

Adult (about 6 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tiger striped

Tiger striped Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Kokomo, IN)

Zeke is a 6-year-old tiger-striped boy who enjoys peace and quiet. He has been raised around dogs but usually keeps his distance from them. Zeke can be a bit skittish with new people, yet once he warms up, he turns into a big lover boy. He may do best in a calmer home where he can take his time to settle in.

Contact his owner through the Adopt-a-Pet page to see if Zeke is the right fit for your household.

👉 Meet Zeke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kokomo, IN, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and family so these kitties can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.