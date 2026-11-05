Ivy Tech Kokomo highlights first-generation student

Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Region is honoring first-generation college students during First-Generation Student Week and is highlighting student Crystal Ann Kennedy for returning to Ivy Tech after starting there 14 years ago. Kennedy says Ivy Tech gives her strong support from professors and academic advisors, offers many resources in times of need, and provides a college experience without the higher costs of a larger school, which helps her while caring for her two children.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Region