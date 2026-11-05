📅 Enter your dog as Kokomo’s 2026 “Santa Paws” mascot

📢 Enter your dog to be the 2026 Santa Paws mascot

The City of Kokomo Christmas Parade is looking for one special dog to be its official 2026 mascot, “Santa Paws.”

If your dog wins, you’ll get:

Free Christmas portrait from Vorpal Edge Photography

$100 gift card

Official Santa Paws bandana

A spot for your dog in the Christmas Parade

2nd place wins a $75 gift card, 3rd place wins $50.

To enter, you must:

Be a Howard County resident

resident Enter a dog that is up-to-date on all shots and well-behaved around kids, adults, and crowds

Then do these three steps on the original contest post:

Comment a photo or video of your dog LIKE the post SHARE the post

Entries will be gathered on November 18, 2026. The winner will be chosen by November 23, 2026 and announced before December 5, 2026.