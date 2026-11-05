🏥 Kokomo, Indiana Healthcare: Multiple Local Roles Now Hiring

Kokomo’s healthcare scene is busy right now—good mix of clinical, home care, and retail roles. Here are several solid options if you want to stay local and keep growing in the medical field.

Employer: Regent Surgical Health

Regent Surgical Health Location: Kokomo, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed OR nurse role in an ambulatory surgery center, focused on safe intraoperative care, sterile technique, and smooth room turnover. Great fit if you have OR or ASC experience and want a structured, team-based setting with a full benefits package.

Employer: Indiana Health Centers, Inc.

Location: Kokomo, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, but includes $20,000 retention bonus , $2,500 CME + 5 days , and guaranteed 2.5% annual raise

Not listed, but includes , , and 100% outpatient PMHNP role with no weekends or evenings, generous PTO, and eligibility for loan repayment (NHSC). Ideal if you want steady hours, integrated behavioral health support, and strong long-term benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Kokomo, IN

Type: Part-time (about 25 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Front-line retail pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions, manage inventory, and support patients at the counter and drive-thru. Good for someone who likes customer service, wants pharmacy experience, and needs part-time hours with access to dental, vision, and other benefits (depending on eligibility).

(Note: Two other CVS Pharmacy Technician postings listed have the same role details; this listing represents that opportunity.)

Employer: Altra Homecare Group

Location: Kokomo, IN (in-home care)

Type: Schedule not specified (home care; flexible)

Schedule not specified (home care; flexible) Pay: $14 – $17/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay In-home support role helping clients with bathing, meals, light housekeeping, safety, and companionship. Great if you’re compassionate, have a driver’s license, and want flexible hours plus health, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Cherish-Hospice

Location: Kokomo, IN & surrounding counties (on the road)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Field-based CNA role providing personal care to hospice patients in homes and facilities, with mileage reimbursement and benefits like health insurance, PTO, and 401(k). Best for CNAs who are comfortable traveling and feel called to end-of-life care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Kokomo tend to fill quietly and fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.