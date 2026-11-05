🔧 Kokomo, IN Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Kokomo has some solid hands-on roles right now, from leading campus facilities to keeping high-tech production lines running. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and chances to grow.

Employer: Ivy Tech Community College

Ivy Tech Community College Location: Kokomo, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000/year

Lead all building and grounds maintenance for Ivy Tech’s Kokomo campuses while still staying hands-on with repairs and inspections. Strong benefits (health, retirement, tuition help, generous PTO) and a stable higher-ed setting make this a great fit for someone with mechanical/HVAC/electrical know-how and supervisory experience.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Stellantis (StarPlus Energy joint venture)

Stellantis (StarPlus Energy joint venture) Location: Kokomo, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep advanced production equipment running in a cutting-edge EV battery environment. You’ll handle preventive and corrective maintenance, troubleshoot pneumatics/hydraulics/mechanical systems, and work closely with production—good match if you have 4+ years maintenance experience and like high-tech manufacturing.

Employer: 2theMAX Cleaning Services

Location: Kokomo, IN (in-person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00/hour, paid weekly

Evening cleaning role (Tues–Sat) handling bathrooms, kitchen, offices, sweeping/mopping, vacuuming, and dusting at a BioLife Plasma location. Light lifting (up to 25 lbs), driver’s license required, and some travel possible; nice option if you want steady evening hours and weekly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.