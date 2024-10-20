Man fatally shot by police after reported domestic disturbance in Lincoln City motel

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man was fatally shot by police at a Lincoln City motel early Saturday afternoon, Oregon State Police said.

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of the domestic disturbance between a man and a woman at a Motel 6 off Highway 101.

When police arrived, they say they discovered the man had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The man and the woman also were believed to have stolen a vehicle found in the motel parking lot.

Officials say when police attempted to make contact with the man in the motel room, he was “noncompliant” and had two guns in his waistband. When he reached for one, officers shot him.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, but authorities say he died from his injuries.

Oregon State Police are currently investigating the incident.

No further information has been released at this time.

