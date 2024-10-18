Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KOIN 6 News

    ‘Vegas-sized’ NASCAR weekend expected for South Point 400

    By Justin Walker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgNb5_0wBya3Rk00

    LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — NASCAR makes a pit stop in the entertainment capital of the world over the weekend for the Fall NASCAR Weekend , and in 2024, officials have promised the event is “Vegas-sized.”

    Chris Powell, the president and general manager of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, said the event featured great racing, which he said was the most important factor in the event. However, 2024’s edition is set to feature star power on and off the track.

    “[UNLV Football head coach] Barry Odom being able to take time out of his busy schedule to come out and serve as our grand marshal, it’s going to be a special day here for the South Point 400,” Powell said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UTMS_0wBya3Rk00
    PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 09: U.S. Olympian Katie Grimes poses for a photo at the USA House at Paris 2024 on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

    Olympic silver medalist Katie Grimes is set to drive in the pace car for the event, and “God Bless The USA” singer Lee Greenwood will perform his patriotic anthem.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeKIy_0wBya3Rk00
    BROOKLYN, MI – AUGUST 13: A member of the Leap Frogs, the U.S. Navy parachute demonstration team, delivers the American flag during the national anthem prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – Pure Michigan 400 race on August 13, 2017 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    Additionally, with Navy Week in Las Vegas taking place on Oct. 14 and running through Oct. 20, so an all-star performance by Navy Band Northwest, a jump by the “Leap Frogs,” the Navy’s elite parachute demonstration team, a national anthem performance by Musician 2nd Class Elizabeth Wetzel.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kyle Larson opens the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs as the title favorite
    KOIN 6 News18 hours ago
    Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes near Oregon Coast, aftershocks possible
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    Portland’s 2024-25 Winter Weather Outlook
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Allmendinger takes first victory of the season in Las Vegas
    KOIN 6 Newslast hour
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Meteorologists agree PNW will have winter in 2024-25
    KOIN 6 News15 hours ago
    Frosty morning lows prompt NWS alerts across western Oregon
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    131K people left Oregon last year: These were their top destinations
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Marion County court to host Halloween wedding ceremonies for couples in costume
    KOIN 6 News17 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Letter reveals what soldier who inspired ‘Saving Private Ryan’ left at Normandy
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    How to watch all the fall NASCAR weekend events from Las Vegas
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Big Game Bound: Can Payton’s hot streak continue?
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    String of concert cancellations hits Portland’s still-busy Rose Quarter
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    Gulf War illness may increase risk for heart disease or stroke
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    KOIN 6 News20 hours ago
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    One hospitalized after Southeast Portland shooting
    KOIN 6 News23 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Small town still healing after losing 20 young men on D-Day
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    Elephants smash pumpkins during annual Squishing of the Squash
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    Former NFL player’s Best Defense Foundation helps veterans at home
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    ‘Not something normal’: Woman speaks after father shot outside Islamic School of Portland
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    ODFW identifies first salmon to return to Oregon’s Klamath Basin in more than a century
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    Lakeridge brothers playing football together in rare circumstance
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy