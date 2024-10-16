Open in App
    Portland City Council candidates feud over campaign sign regulations

    By John Ross Ferrara,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFHcn_0w98ZuVX00

    PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The placement of several campaign signs has sparked an ongoing social media feud between Portland City Council District 3 candidates Sandeep Bali and Brian Conley .

    The argument began on the morning of Oct. 10, when Bali shared a photo of a campaign sign allegedly vandalized near his home. The photo shows an empty wire frame sticking out of a curbside patch of grass stripped of its campaign material. Bali posted a photo of a replacement sign a minute later.

    “Looks like someone was watching me all night, waiting for the second I stepped away from my kitchen to snatch my yard signs,” Bali posted on X . “Nice try, but I’ve already replaced the signs, so come at me! You’re gonna need more effort to slow me down.”

    Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Oregon. Here’s how to check your voter registration status

    Fellow District 3 candidate Brian Conley responded to the post stating that Bali’s sign location violated city code.

    “Aren’t you a law and order candidate?” Conley wrote on X. “I didn’t remove your sign, but it’s fair game if you are putting it in the public right of way.”

    Bali responded.

    “Oh, so it’s a city code violation when I place a sign, but I have to maintain the city’s property?” Bali wrote. “I cut the grass, prune the trees, and maintain the sidewalk, yet they own it. What about all the people with garden boxes and Halloween decorations on their strips? The city gonna fine them and rip those out overnight too? The hypocrisy is wild. Until the city steps up, their rules can shove off.”

    Although city code doesn’t directly state that it’s illegal to place campaign signs in the strips of grass lining public sidewalks, Ken Ray, the spokesperson for Portland’s office of Permitting & Development, told KOIN 6 News that the city interprets the placement of political signs in these spaces as illegal.”

    “Grass strips between the sidewalk and the street are considered part of the public right-of-way, even if the homeowner is responsible for maintaining them,” Ray said. “As I understand it, placement of signs are prohibited in those grass/parking strips.”

    Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesperson Dylan Rivera reaffirmed the city’s stance on the issue. However, he said that the city lacks the resources to enforce the rule.

    “City Code Chapter 17 prohibits unpermitted signs in the public right-of-way, but the city does not have resources to enforce this,” Rivera said. “If people see a sign that appears to be a hazard to transportation, please call that into 311 and we will consider what response could be appropriate.”

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQmSv_0w98ZuVX00
      Illegally placed campaign signs in Portland. (Photos courtesy of Brian Conley)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmQAs_0w98ZuVX00

    The argument between Bali and Conley continued on Oct. 12, when Conley posted a photo of a Bali campaign sign illegally jutting from a public planter near the intersection of 79th Ave. and Stark Street in Southeast Portland.

    “[Bali], please don’t litter in my neighborhood,” he wrote. “You cannot just put up signs where you feel like. When can you come remove your sign?”

    “Those planters are paid for by PBOT!” Bali responded. “My tax dollars paid for them … it’s fair game 😘.”

    Arctic fox found stranded in Portland, now receiving medical care

    The following day, a private citizen accused Conley and his wife of covering campaign signs stuck into the grass patch in front of their home. Photos of the alleged scene show documents outlining city sign regulations taped to the curbside signs. A social media post by Conley seems to confirm the claims. In a statement sent to KOIN 6 News on Oct. 15, Bali blamed Conley and his wife for his missing signs and accused the couple of “theft,” “vandalism” and “tampering with campaign materials.”

    “It’s always the far-left white progressives who claim to uplift marginalized communities but then turn around and try to silence people like me,” Bali said. “The irony is blatant. Their hypocrisy is exactly what’s wrong with progressive policies. They claim to protect the most vulnerable, yet their actions hurt the very people they say they support.”

    Conley’s campaign, meanwhile, has consistently denied claims that he removed or defaced any of Bali’s signs, and called Bali’s statements slanderous and defamatory.

    “Sandeep’s accusations are patently false and without merit,” Conley’s campaign wrote. “If he had any evidence for his slanderous accusations other than words, he should bring that evidence forward. Mr. Conley has never taken his signs, nor has he defaced them.”

    Conley went on to call Bali’s disregard for campaign sign rules “reckless,” “irresponsible” and “unethical.”

    “Dr. Bali’s slanderous political rhetoric is factually inaccurate and frankly, dangerous,” Conley said. “Dr. Bali has a history of vitriolic and toxic political messaging, and his social media history proves this. These far-right politics have no place in a civilized political discourse, and could end up resulting in violence committed against my family and other Portlanders.”

    KOIN 6 News will continue to follow the local candidates’ quarrel as the election approaches.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

