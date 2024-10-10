Open in App
    The Big List of Candidates: Everyone running for Portland City Council in 2024

    By John Ross Ferrara,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBvNg_0w1jYTvh00

    Editor’s note: The video in this story is an interview from Eye on Northwest Politics on ranked-choice voting, which will feature in this year’s City of Portland elections.

    PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — After years of preparation, Portland is weeks away from overhauling its city council.

    In November, Portland voters will elect 12 council members — three for each of the city’s four districts — and a new mayor.

    Of the more than 100 candidates vying for one of the 12 spots on the board, Dan Ryan is the only existing Portland City Commissioner running to maintain a seat on City Council itself. (Three other commissioners — Rene Gonzalez, Carmen Rubio and Mingus Mapps — are vying to be Portland’s next mayor.)

    Operating as a five-member board since 1913 , the 2024 city council election is the largest in the city’s history. With so many new faces on the ballot, voters have a lot to consider ahead of the big election.

    In an attempt to learn more about each candidate, KOIN 6 submitted questionnaires to each person running for a Portland City Council seat in 2024. Photos and answers from every candidate who responded are organized by voter district in the links below.

    District 1 Candidates

    District 2 Candidates

    District 3 Candidates

    District 4 Candidates

    Unsure what district you’re in? Check the map:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EcXeP_0w1jYTvh00
    A map of Portland’s four voter districts. (City of Portland)

