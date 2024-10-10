The Big List of Candidates: Everyone running for Portland City Council in 2024

Editor’s note: The video in this story is an interview from Eye on Northwest Politics on ranked-choice voting, which will feature in this year’s City of Portland elections.

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — After years of preparation, Portland is weeks away from overhauling its city council.

In November, Portland voters will elect 12 council members — three for each of the city’s four districts — and a new mayor.

Of the more than 100 candidates vying for one of the 12 spots on the board, Dan Ryan is the only existing Portland City Commissioner running to maintain a seat on City Council itself. (Three other commissioners — Rene Gonzalez, Carmen Rubio and Mingus Mapps — are vying to be Portland’s next mayor.)

Operating as a five-member board since 1913 , the 2024 city council election is the largest in the city’s history. With so many new faces on the ballot, voters have a lot to consider ahead of the big election.

In an attempt to learn more about each candidate, KOIN 6 submitted questionnaires to each person running for a Portland City Council seat in 2024. Photos and answers from every candidate who responded are organized by voter district in the links below.

Unsure what district you’re in? Check the map:

A map of Portland’s four voter districts. (City of Portland)

