Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KOIN 6 News

    No Spirit Halloween shops opening in Portland in 2024

    By John Ross Ferrara,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlLWz_0vxulcBu00

    PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Despite an abundance of empty storefronts, no Spirit Halloween costume shops will open in Portland in 2024.

    A spokesperson representing Spirit Halloween told KOIN 6 News that the company has several locations open within the Portland metro area. However, there will be no Spirit Halloween stores within Portland’s city limits.

    KOIN 6 News asked the company, which is owned by Spencer Gifts LLC, why it decided against opening any locations in Portland this year. However, the company did not immediately respond.

    ‘I am ecstatic’: Portland State professor named semifinalist for GRAMMY Award

    The company has opened 23 Oregon locations for the 2024 Halloween season. See the full list of locations below.

    Oregon’s 2024 Spirit Halloween locations:

    City Address Shopping Center
    Salem 831 Lancaster Drive Northeast Willamette Town Center
    Eugene 293 Valley River Center Valley River Mall
    Bend 61334 S Hwy 97, #280 Bend Factory Outlets
    Talent 300 West Valley View Road Walmart Center
    Grants Pass 537 Northeast Westbrook Way
    Hillsboro 2223 Se Tualatin Valley Hwy Sunset Esplanade
    Salem 1250-1260 Lancaster Drive
    Tigard 12030 Southwest Main Street Pacific Plaza
    Happy Valley 12000 Southeast 82nd Avenue Clackamas Town Center
    St. Helens 785 South Columbia River Highway
    Springfield 3030 Gateway Street Shoppes at Gateway
    Corvallis 944 Northwest Circle Boulevard Corvallis Crossing
    Gresham 56 Northwest Burnside Road Gresham Square
    Keizer 6180 Ulali Drive Keizer Station
    McMinnville 1621 NE Baker Street
    Hillsboro 18043 NW Evergreen Parkway Tanasbourne Town Center
    Gresham 360 NW Eastman Parkway Gresham Town Fair
    Albany 1975 14th Avenue Southeast Heritage Mall
    Hillsboro 2140 NE Allie Ave Streets of Tanasbourne
    Roseburg 444 SE Stephens Street
    Springfield 1075 International Way
    Clackamas 8664 SE Sunnyside Road
    Tigard 9185 Southwest Hall Boulevard Washington Square Mall
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 13
    Add a Comment
    Carrie Zuber
    4h ago
    Lippmans in lower SE and Metro Boutique in Hawthorne are better for Halloween costumes any way!
    Stacy Yarbrough
    4h ago
    It's not that far in gresham. I love going there...
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Vancouver man sentenced to life in 2023 murders of ex-girlfriend, her daughter
    KOIN 6 News19 hours ago
    Three children missing from Bend along with mother
    KOIN 6 News4 days ago
    ‘Armed and dangerous’: Mother wanted after 2-year-old’s suspected fentanyl death
    KOIN 6 News4 days ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    What was the loud boom heard in Northwest Portland? Agencies weigh in
    KOIN 6 News17 hours ago
    Surprise Location Revealed For Major New In-N-Out Burger in Oregon
    Joel Eisenberg6 days ago
    Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecasts for Portland and Pacific Northwest: ‘Get Ready!’
    jackandkitty.com4 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    MultCo deflection center to open next week, providing drug users with alternative to jail
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    Beaverton students embrace ‘Kindness Counts’
    KOIN 6 News18 hours ago
    Why you’ll no longer see ‘Wind Chill Warnings’ this winter
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    Portland mom arrested after fleeing 2-year-old child’s suspected fentanyl overdose
    KOIN 6 News21 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Woman Heard Strange Noise At Night And Was Shocked By What She Found Under Her Car
    pupvine.com4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Fall weather continues, rain deficit grows around Portland Wednesday
    KOIN 6 News3 hours ago
    Rep. Chavez-DeRemer, challenger Bynum face off in KOIN 6 debate for Oregon’s 5th District
    KOIN 6 News17 hours ago
    New York Post critic roasts Salt & Straw, Portland following chain’s NYC opening
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today16 minutes ago
    Two hospitalized after shooting leads to crash in Northeast Portland
    KOIN 6 News3 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Mayor Monday: Community updates from Banks, Oregon
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    Oregon, Washington AGs accuse TikTok of preying on younger audiences in new suit
    KOIN 6 News19 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate this vanilla ice cream
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    A man was shot near a homeless encampment. Police then found a suitcase with a missing woman’s body stuffed inside
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    LifeFlight responds to Highway 47 crash near Buxton, closures ongoing
    KOIN 6 News21 hours ago
    These are the fastest, most satisfying fast food chains: new study
    KOIN 6 News3 days ago
    Oktoberfest in Leavenworth: A taste of Bavaria in Washington
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy