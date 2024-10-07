No Spirit Halloween shops opening in Portland in 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Despite an abundance of empty storefronts, no Spirit Halloween costume shops will open in Portland in 2024.

A spokesperson representing Spirit Halloween told KOIN 6 News that the company has several locations open within the Portland metro area. However, there will be no Spirit Halloween stores within Portland’s city limits.

KOIN 6 News asked the company, which is owned by Spencer Gifts LLC, why it decided against opening any locations in Portland this year. However, the company did not immediately respond.

The company has opened 23 Oregon locations for the 2024 Halloween season. See the full list of locations below.

Oregon’s 2024 Spirit Halloween locations:

City Address Shopping Center Salem 831 Lancaster Drive Northeast Willamette Town Center Eugene 293 Valley River Center Valley River Mall Bend 61334 S Hwy 97, #280 Bend Factory Outlets Talent 300 West Valley View Road Walmart Center Grants Pass 537 Northeast Westbrook Way Hillsboro 2223 Se Tualatin Valley Hwy Sunset Esplanade Salem 1250-1260 Lancaster Drive Tigard 12030 Southwest Main Street Pacific Plaza Happy Valley 12000 Southeast 82nd Avenue Clackamas Town Center St. Helens 785 South Columbia River Highway Springfield 3030 Gateway Street Shoppes at Gateway Corvallis 944 Northwest Circle Boulevard Corvallis Crossing Gresham 56 Northwest Burnside Road Gresham Square Keizer 6180 Ulali Drive Keizer Station McMinnville 1621 NE Baker Street Hillsboro 18043 NW Evergreen Parkway Tanasbourne Town Center Gresham 360 NW Eastman Parkway Gresham Town Fair Albany 1975 14th Avenue Southeast Heritage Mall Hillsboro 2140 NE Allie Ave Streets of Tanasbourne Roseburg 444 SE Stephens Street Springfield 1075 International Way Clackamas 8664 SE Sunnyside Road Tigard 9185 Southwest Hall Boulevard Washington Square Mall

