Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KOIN 6 News

    NASCAR drivers face uncertainty heading into Talladega

    By Jordan Connell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKQba_0vrK2ABC00

    (NEXSTAR) – The YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race takes place this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. Drivers will include defending series champion Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick, among others.

    Blaney told Nexstar Media he doesn’t think anyone has an advantage or disadvantage heading into the race.

    “It’s just how you perform in those races, how you position yourself. You hope to control your fate as much as you can on the speedway at Talladega,” Blaney said. “It’s a funky round but same for everybody.”

    Reddick, who won the spring race in April, said his focus has been on getting top five or top ten and scoring a lot of points.

    “If we do those things here, it will put us in a position where we’re not overly stressed going into Talladega,” he said. “Anytime you go speedway racing so much can happen in such a short amount of time that you’re just kind of on the edge of your seat, if you will.”

    The race will take place Sunday at the Talladega Superspeedway at 2pm ET.

    You can watch the full interviews with Blaney and Reddick, as well as Cup Series playoff drivers Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson in the above video.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    How to watch NASCAR and Xfinity races at Talladega
    KOIN 6 News9 hours ago
    NASCAR driver to show off ‘Talladega Nights’ car at Alabama event
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    Michael Jordan’s team and another sue NASCAR over revenue sharing model
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    Northern lights likely again in Pacific Northwest after major solar flare
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    Parents spot kids in 7-Eleven robbery footage, turn them in to police
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Salem shooting suspect arrested, accused of sending person to hospital in July
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 hours ago
    Multnomah County releases update on deflection program a month after launch
    KOIN 6 News12 hours ago
    St. Helens man who barreled through crowd at Portland’s Grand Floral Parade sentenced
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    Oregon woman gets probation after freezing puppies to feed snake, gets to keep pets
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    Wendy’s unveils Krabby Patty burger, SpongeBob-inspired Frosty
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    Man sentenced for strangling partner with dog leash at Salem Park
    KOIN 6 News8 hours ago
    ‘Armed and dangerous’: Mother wanted after 2-year-old’s suspected fentanyl death
    KOIN 6 News10 hours ago
    Portland’s changing sun angle, health impacts that follow
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    ‘Last straw’: Gresham High School students stage walkout after campus gun scare
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    Nigerian track star Oba Femi shines as NXT superstar
    KOIN 6 News13 hours ago
    Kohr Explores: Goodwill opens new store in Washougal
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Tigard High School sophomore dies in e-bicycle crash
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    Suspect waving rifle, knife shot and killed by police
    KOIN 6 News17 hours ago
    Oregon’s voter registration deadline is approaching: Here’s what you need to know
    KOIN 6 News16 hours ago
    República changing way diners perceive Mexican food
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    Man accused of identity theft hours after appearing on Portland’s CW
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Los Angeles D.A. to ‘reevaluate’ Menendez brothers’ convictions
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Student loan grace period ends. What borrowers should know
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy