Officer shoots suspect during Milwaukie investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A Milwaukie police officer shot a suspect during an investigation early Monday morning, authorities said.

According to Milwaukie police, just before 1 a.m., officers were involved in a “traffic investigation” on Southeast Oak Street.

During the investigation, officials said that at least one officer fired their gun, hitting a suspect.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, officials said their condition is currently unknown.

The Clackamas County Major Crimes Team and the District Attorney’s Office are processing and breaking down the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.