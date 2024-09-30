Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KOIN 6 News

    Officer shoots suspect during Milwaukie investigation

    By Andrew Foran,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z6JE2_0volOKbH00

    PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A Milwaukie police officer shot a suspect during an investigation early Monday morning, authorities said.

    According to Milwaukie police, just before 1 a.m., officers were involved in a “traffic investigation” on Southeast Oak Street.

    During the investigation, officials said that at least one officer fired their gun, hitting a suspect.

    Oregon inches closer to universal school meals amid ‘significant’ rise in hunger

    The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, officials said their condition is currently unknown.

    The Clackamas County Major Crimes Team and the District Attorney’s Office are processing and breaking down the scene.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Jhas Miller
    1d ago
    This is my family friend that got shot. He’s only 21. He didn’t even do anything wrong just was enjoying his Taco Bell. They had the wrong suspect that’s what happened. And the police officer that shot him for no reason is gonna get karma real good. TELL THE TRUTH ON WHAT HAPPENED.
    Ladarius Storey
    1d ago
    Nah, I ain't pulling over... Wrong or right, not tonight Satan!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Husband and wife identified in Astoria murder-suicide
    KOIN 6 News5 days ago
    St. Helens man who barreled through crowd at Portland’s Grand Floral Parade sentenced
    KOIN 6 News6 hours ago
    2 men sentenced for deadly Northeast Portland street racing crash
    KOIN 6 News5 days ago
    Officials identify boater who capsized in Columbia River, now presumed dead
    KOIN 6 News5 days ago
    Hubbard man accused of shooting building from street corner of Highway 99E
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    Parents spot kids in 7-Eleven robbery footage, turn them in to police
    KOIN 6 News2 hours ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Washington shooting suspect found and arrested in Clackamas County
    KOIN 6 News5 days ago
    Police Conduct Crime Mission In SE Portland
    iheart.com1 day ago
    Kohr Explores: Bambuza brings special dish for National Noodle Day
    KOIN 6 News9 hours ago
    John Amos, of ‘Good Times’ and ‘Roots,’ dies
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    September 2024 likely Portland’s second hottest on record
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    Forest Grove firefighters assisted by citizens with farm equipment to put out brush fire
    KOIN 6 News20 hours ago
    Oregon, Washington among top 10 states where you’re likely to find gold, survey says
    KOIN 6 News3 days ago
    Ombudsman blasts Portland officials over ‘contrasting’ tree removal enforcement
    KOIN 6 News6 days ago
    Homeless camp fire near Ross Island Bridge under control
    KOIN 6 News19 hours ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    Former resident guilty of setting fire that gutted May Apartments in 2023
    KOIN 6 News3 hours ago
    Woodburn teen accused of making school shooting threat on TikTok
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago
    Controversial MLB legend Pete Rose dies at 83
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    Wendy’s unveils Krabby Patty burger, SpongeBob-inspired Frosty
    KOIN 6 News4 hours ago
    Portland Live Nation venue appeal blocked by unanimous city council
    KOIN 6 News2 hours ago
    Teachers in Beaverton School District demand better pay, classroom safety
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    Elana Pirtle-Guiney: Candidate questionnaire for Portland City Council District 2
    KOIN 6 News1 day ago
    Portlander uses running shoe material for prosthetic arms
    KOIN 6 News23 hours ago
    Texas Couple Indicted for $42 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Mayor Monday: Community updates from North Plains
    KOIN 6 News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy