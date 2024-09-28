Portland Trail Blazers unveil jersey detail honoring Bill Walton

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Honoring former Portland Trail Blazer Bill Walton, the team unveiled a new detail on their jerseys paying tribute to the Rip City legend.

During the 2024-25 season, all Portland jerseys will feature a “uniquely Walton” tie-dye band with his 32 number in white writing.

The tribute comes after Walton passed away May 27 at the age of 71 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

“A legend as vibrant and memorable as Walton deserves a fitting band, and the unique band that will don Trail Blazers jerseys this season accomplishes just that,” the team announced Thursday.

As a Trail Blazer, Walton was a two-time NBA All Star in 1977 and 1978 – leading the Blazers to the historic championship run in ’77.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: Bill Walton attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on April 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Among his many accomplishments during his career, Walton earned the NBA Most Valuable Player award in 1978 – the same year he was selected All-NBA First Team, named to the All-Defensive Team in back-to-back seasons, and awarded the NBA Finals MVP in 1977.

Highlighting his post-NBA career, the Trail Blazers said, “As a broadcaster, he brought the game to life with rich and lively commentary that connected fans to the game in exciting and memorable ways. Off the court, Walton was a friend, father, husband and community leader.”

The Blazers are also hosting a Bill Walton Tribute Night game March 9 against the Detroit Pistons. Fans are encouraged to wear tie-dye and will receive a special tie-dye headband “so they can rock Bill’s classic style.”

