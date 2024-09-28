Open in App
    KOIN 6 News

    Portland Trail Blazers unveil jersey detail honoring Bill Walton

    By Michaela Bourgeois,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07d2m6_0vnC9HkO00

    PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Honoring former Portland Trail Blazer Bill Walton, the team unveiled a new detail on their jerseys paying tribute to the Rip City legend.

    During the 2024-25 season, all Portland jerseys will feature a “uniquely Walton” tie-dye band with his 32 number in white writing.

    The tribute comes after Walton passed away May 27 at the age of 71 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

    Neighborhood in Portland is one of the coolest in the world, according to Time Out

    “A legend as vibrant and memorable as Walton deserves a fitting band, and the unique band that will don Trail Blazers jerseys this season accomplishes just that,” the team announced Thursday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O861r_0vnC9HkO00

    As a Trail Blazer, Walton was a two-time NBA All Star in 1977 and 1978 – leading the Blazers to the historic championship run in ’77.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uC31q_0vnC9HkO00
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: Bill Walton attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on April 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

    Among his many accomplishments during his career, Walton earned the NBA Most Valuable Player award in 1978 – the same year he was selected All-NBA First Team, named to the All-Defensive Team in back-to-back seasons, and awarded the NBA Finals MVP in 1977.

    Highlighting his post-NBA career, the Trail Blazers said, “As a broadcaster, he brought the game to life with rich and lively commentary that connected fans to the game in exciting and memorable ways. Off the court, Walton was a friend, father, husband and community leader.”

    The Blazers are also hosting a Bill Walton Tribute Night game March 9 against the Detroit Pistons. Fans are encouraged to wear tie-dye and will receive a special tie-dye headband “so they can rock Bill’s classic style.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

