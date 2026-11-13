Kohler is a small town with big design energy right now. If you’re a student in design or UX, there are several paid co-op spots where you can build a real portfolio on global products.

Employer: Kohler Co.

Kohler Co. Location: Kohler, WI (Onsite)

(Onsite) Type: Full-time co-op

Full-time co-op Term: May 2027 – December 2027

Work with an award-winning team on kitchen and bath products used around the world. You’ll help with research, sketching, 3D modeling, and prototypes while learning from senior industrial designers.

Employer: Kohler Co.

Kohler Co. Location: Kohler, WI (Onsite)

(Onsite) Type: Full-time co-op

Full-time co-op Term: May 2027 – December 2027

Great for grad students in UX, HCI, or Human Factors. You’ll support user research, build UX/UI prototypes, and design interactions for both physical product UIs and app experiences using tools like Figma and Adobe Creative Cloud.

Employer: Kohler Co.

Kohler Co. Location: Kohler, WI (Onsite)

(Onsite) Type: Full-time co-op

Full-time co-op Term: May 2027 – December 2027

Perfect if you love interiors, CMF, and trend research. You’ll create mood boards, 2D/3D concepts, and visual stories that connect interior spaces with product design on a global scale.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.