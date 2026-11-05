🔧 Kohler, WI Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Kohler has some solid cleaning and facilities roles right now—steady hours, clear duties, and well-known employers.

Here are a few good options if you like keeping spaces clean and running smoothly.

Employer: Kohler Hospitality (The American Club)

Kohler Hospitality (The American Club) Location: Kohler, WI

Type: Full-time , onsite

, onsite Pay: $13.10 – $19.60 per hour

Schedule: Weekdays and weekends, 5:00 am – 1:00 pm (hours may vary)

Help keep one of Kohler’s flagship hotels spotless—lobbies, hallways, restrooms, restaurants, and banquet areas. This role is active (on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs) and comes with Kohler Co. benefits like health, dental, vision, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Diversified Maintenance

Location: Kohler, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 per hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Schedule: Mon–Sun, 6:00 am – 11:00 am (35 hrs/week)

General cleaning for commercial buildings: floors, restrooms, meeting rooms, windows, and trash, plus occasional use of floor scrubbers and vacuums. Good fit if you like early shifts and want steady, reliable hours with on-the-job training.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.