Kodiak is busy moving packages and people right now, and a few big names are hiring. If you like staying active and working outdoors, these are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Kodiak, AK

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM)

(Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM) Pay: $25.42–$35.96 per hour

Drive FedEx vehicles, pick up and deliver packages, and help customers with shipments. You’ll need a high school diploma/GED, a valid license, be 21+, able to lift 50+ lbs, and pass a DOT medical exam. This posting is listed to stay open through 8/30/2026.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Kodiak, AK

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM)

(Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM) Pay: $25.42–$35.96 per hour

Very similar to Courier/DOT-1: drive, deliver, and provide customer service while handling packages safely. Same basic requirements: 21+, high school diploma/GED, lift 50+ lbs, DOT medical exam. This one stays posted until filled, so it may move faster.

Employer: UPS

Location: Kodiak, AK

Type: Seasonal, full-time hours vary

Pay: $21.00 per hour

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages—no driving the truck. Great if you want short-term work, to stay active, and don’t mind lifting up to 70 lbs, working outdoors, and having a flexible schedule (Mon–Sat, holidays, peak season).

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still up. A quick resume update today could land you steady hours this season.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.