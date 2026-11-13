Kodiak’s leadership job scene is small but mighty right now, with a couple of solid management roles in local healthcare. If you’re ready to step into a bigger leadership seat, these are worth a look.

Employer: Providence

Providence Location: Kodiak, AK (Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center)

(Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center) Type: Full-time , day shift, Monday–Friday

, day shift, Monday–Friday Pay Range: $47.05 – $73.04/hour (base pay; additional compensation may be available)

Lead outpatient clinic operations for Kodiak’s main hospital system. This role owns strategy, physician onboarding, and clinic efficiency, with a clear leadership track and strong benefits through a large regional health network.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Kodiak Area Native Association (KANA)

Location: Kodiak, AK

Type: Full-time (37.5-hour workweek)

(37.5-hour workweek) Salary: Not listed

Non-clinical leadership role running day-to-day operations for KANA’s Behavioral Health department. Comes with standout perks like 80% employer-paid health coverage, 7% 401(k) contribution starting year two, generous PTO, and the chance to support village clinics and community mental health.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Kodiak leadership roles don’t pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.