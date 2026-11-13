Kodiak’s keeping busy right now, from local health clinics to the island’s own spaceport. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind the weather, there are some solid full-time roles open.

Employer: Kodiak Area Native Association (KANA)

Kodiak Area Native Association (KANA) Location: Kodiak, AK

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

These roles keep KANA clinics and offices clean, safe, and welcoming for patients and staff. Strong benefits (80% employer-paid health, 7% 401(k) contribution after year two, generous PTO, gym access) and a mission-driven Tribal health setting.

Employer: Aurora Launch Services

Location: Pacific Spaceport Complex – Alaska, Kodiak, AK

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Work on commercial/industrial HVAC and refrigeration systems at Alaska’s spaceport, including clean rooms and building automation (Siemens BAS). Needs 5+ years HVAC experience, EPA 608 Universal, ability to get a U.S. security clearance, and comfort with outdoor work in all conditions.

Employer: Aurora Launch Services

Location: Pacific Spaceport Complex – Alaska, Kodiak, AK

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Senior-level role covering building, grounds, roads, utilities, and heavy equipment at the spaceport. Great fit if you have 4+ years general maintenance/heavy equipment experience, can work outdoors, and can qualify for a U.S. security clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth applying—especially if you already live on the island or want to.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.