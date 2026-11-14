undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mount Shasta Ice Rink Opens Today Nov. 14
By Taylor Owen,2 days ago
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. – The Mount Shasta Ice Rink opens today, and if the name doesn’t sound familiar, it’s because it used to be the Siskiyou Ice Rink. The rink rebranded about a year ago, and the name fits since it sits right under the mountain, with stunning views, on Rockfellow Drive. The season runs through February 21st, so now is the time to sign up for hockey leagues, skating lessons, or drop by for some family fun.