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Medford baseball stadium not moving forward; City and Emeralds in agreement
By Natalie Sirna,12 days ago
MEDFORD, Ore. – The city of Medford and the Eugene Emeralds have both agreed not to move forward with a potential minor league baseball stadium in Medford. At a City Council study session last night, councilors reviewed preliminary findings from a feasibility study, exploring the potential development of a stadium at both Hawthorne Park and the site of the existing Harry and David Field.
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