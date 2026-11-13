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Former Medford Asante neonatologists file $31.5 million lawsuit
By Maximus Osburn,11 days ago
MEDFORD, Ore. – Nine former Asante Neonatologists have filed a $31.5 million lawsuit against the health system, claiming unlawful employment practices. This comes after Asante terminated their employment at the NICU department of its Rogue Regional Medical Center campus in Medford, back in July. These former employees are the same ones that founded a group to advocate for safe, high-quality neonatal care throughout the region called ‘Babies First: Advocating for Exceptional Neonatal Care.’
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