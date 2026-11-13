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Holiday Market expected to draw thousands to the Expo in Central Point
By Ethan Quin,10 days ago
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Shoppers are kicking off the holiday season early at the Southern Oregon Holiday Market, which runs today through Sunday at The Expo. Celebrating its 20th anniversary since starting in 2006, the event fills all four heated buildings at the Seven Feathers Event Center, Mace Center, Padgham Pavilion, and Olsrud Arena. Organizers expect up to 15,000 visitors over the three-day weekend to browse more than 220 booths featuring artisan crafts, boutique goods, confections, 3D-printed trinkets, high-end metal art, and 6-foot nutcrackers.
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