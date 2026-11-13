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Louie Thesinger Concert, Ko-Kwel Casino Resort at the Medford Armory
By Taylor Owen,10 days ago
Country music artist Louie Thesinger, along with Coey Redd and Cody Ponder, will take the stage Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Medford Armory. Michael Laffey, Chief Marketing Officer with Ko-Kwel Casino Resorts, chats with NBC5’s Taylor Owen on, Your Place at 7 about the concert. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. For details, visit https://www.kokwelresorts.com/event/louie-thesinger-concert/
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