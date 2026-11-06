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‘Save Hawthorne Park’ group asks seeks public input on proposed stadium
By Ripley Pierotti,8 days ago
MEDFORD, Ore. – A local citizens’ group is urging Medford residents to make their voices heard on the proposed baseball stadium at Hawthorne Park. Citizens for Hawthorne Park is an advocacy group opposing the development of a baseball stadium at Hawthorne Park. On Thursday morning, volunteers with the group collected signatures and spoke with Medford residents about the proposed stadium at the Medford Thursday Market in Hawthorne Park.
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