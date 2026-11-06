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Wildlife Images sees highest number of patients since 2021
By Emily Barrera,8 days ago
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center in Grants Pass is seeing its highest admission number since 2021, a new milestone for the clinic. As of Oct. 28, the clinic says it has admitted 1,030 animals this year, a big jump from last year’s annual total of 750. As the largest wildlife rehabilitation center in southern Oregon, it takes in injured, orphaned, and native wildlife and rehabilitates them for release back into the wild.
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