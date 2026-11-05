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Judge quashes subpoenas in Schofield fentanyl trial
By Ethan Quin,7 days ago
MEDFORD, Ore. – A Jackson County judge has blocked defense subpoenas seeking extensive state and hospital records in the criminal trial of a former Asante nurse, Dani Marie Schofield, accused of replacing patient fentanyl with tap water. During a Thursday hearing, Senior Judge Lorenzo Mejia announced he will quash the subpoenas served to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and the Oregon Health Authority by the defense team. The defense argued the files were necessary to provide statistical context for a spike in hospital infections, but lawyers representing the health systems successfully defeated the broad requests.