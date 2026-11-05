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Hope Kitchen & Youth Mental Health Corps at Rogue Retreat
By Emily Storm,6 days ago
MEDFORD, Ore.- Rogue Retreat has a program to both feed and employ unhoused people in the Rogue Valley as it introduces a program through Americorp. “I was 100% sure and okay that I was going to die in my addiction, and when my children were born, it gave me a second chance at life and getting to give those same second chances to people is a blessing,” says Kitchen Manager at Hope Kitchen, Jeffrey Hunt.
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