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Locals develop dangerous animal reporting and alert app
By Maximus Osburn,5 days ago
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – There’s a new app developed by Grants Pass residents that’s designed to help keep users and their furry friends safe. Nellie Alert is a free, community-based app to stay on top of nearby reports of animal sightings. The developers said the idea is like Watch-Duty. Users can report a coyote or other dangerous animals, and the app will send alerts to those nearby.
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