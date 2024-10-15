Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KOBI-TV NBC5

    When are ballots mailed out in Oregon, Washington, California?

    By Newsroom Staff,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    democrats/liberals can go fck themselves
    1d ago
    the pamphlet is worthless. it doesn't break down the measures and I didn't see anything on measure 118. if there a resin behind this other than they don't want people to know the truth?
    Laura Moore
    1d ago
    We should already have ballots! SMH 🤬
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post16 days ago
    5 headless bodies abandoned on Highway 80
    Border Report2 days ago
    Legendary ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Dies After Fall: Mayra Gómez Kemp Was 76
    PopCulture2 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Baby found alone in home with blanket over her face and note stuck to wall, MO cops say
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 stores
    KOBI-TV NBC51 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    [VIDEO] Direct Weather Updated Winter 2024-25 Forecast: Coldest and Snowiest in 10+ Years
    snowbrains.com2 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    The Independent2 days ago
    Geraldo Rivera Has No Clue How Latinos with ‘Any Self Respect’ Could Back ‘Absolute Racist’ Trump Amid Favorable Polling
    Mediaite1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    68 Percent of Economists Surveyed By Wall Street Journal Deem Trump Worse For Inflation Than Harris
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post14 hours ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Trump claims Fox News ‘has totally lost its way’ after the network announces it will interview Harris
    POLITICO2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy